Just when it seemed Tiger Woods was set to return to action, he ended up back on the operating table.

In a post on social media, Woods announced that he underwent “a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.” The 15-time major champion added that he incurred the injury while training and practicing. He was expected to play in the Masters which begins April 10.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” wrote Woods.

“The surgery went smoothly and we expect a full recovery,” added Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Fla., who performed the operation.

The injury occurred on his left leg. His right leg suffered severe trauma to both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in a car crash in February of 2021. Two years later, Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure on the same leg. That fused his ankle and limited its mobility. Still, he recovered well enough to return to play.

According to noted Toronto-area podiatrist Tej Sahota, the previous injury may have been a factor in Woods latest injury. The healthy leg has carried more of the load and that could have led to more stress and a weakened tendon.

Dr. Sahota added that the latest procedure likely won’t end Woods’ career, but it will be some time before he’s able to play competitive golf again.

“From the information in his post, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to put any weight on his leg for about 12 weeks,” said Sahota. “And I don’t think he’ll be swinging a club for about six months.”

Dr. Sahota acknowledged he wasn’t aware of the particulars of Woods’ case, but based his statement on the details made public. However, he also said there may be limitations to what he can do once he is fully healed, including one dire possibility."

“I don’t think he’s going to be walking up and down the hills at Augusta National anymore,” Sahota said.

Other athletes have returned from ruptured Achilles including Kobe Bryant and David Beckham. In both cases, it took at least eight months for healing and neither player was able to perform at the same level as before the injury.

The ruptured Achilles is just the latest setback for Woods who has undergone six surgeries to his back, the most recent one taking place last September, as well as others to his knees and legs. He has also battled pain in his neck, hip and wrist.

Woods’ recovery from the latest back surgery appeared complete and the 82-time PGA Tour winner played in the indoor simulator TGL, a made-for-television creation of which he is part owner. There was hope he may once again tee it up in Augusta where he is a five-time winner. Now playing with his son Charlie in the parent-child PNC Championship in December seems more likely.

Woods last played at the Open Championship at Royal Troon last July where he missed the cut. He has played just 10 tournaments over the last three years.