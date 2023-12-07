Rory McIlroy is coming back to the RBC Canadian Open.

The two-time winner of the tournament has confirmed he will play the event, which will be held at the Hamilton G&CC, May 28 - June 2.

McIlroy, the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world, won the national championship the last time it was held at Hamilton in 2019. He defended the title in 2022 at St. George’s G&CC after a two-year pause due to the COVID pandemic.

Also confirmed for the event is defending champion Nick Taylor, who ended a 69-year drought of Canadians winning their national championship last year at Oakdale G&CC. Taylor drained a 72-foot putt , an image of which has been made into a part of the tournament’s logo for this year.

This marks the eighth time Hamilton G&CC will host the Open. Since the last visit, the Harry Colt-designed course has undergone an extensive renovation by Martin Ebert with all the greens and bunkers being remodeled.

“There is incredible momentum for the RBC Canadian Open’s return to Hamilton with our historic defending champion Nick Taylor and our previous two-time winner in Rory leading the early charge,” said RBC Canadian Open tournament director Bryan Crawford in a release. “Hamilton has been an exceptional host venue for the championship, and we are looking forward to delivering another exciting festival experience for golf fans next summer.”

Tickets for this year’s event are now on sale at the tournament’s website, rbccanadianopen.com.