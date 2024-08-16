WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Talor Gooch holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-4 fifth hole and played bogey-free for a 7-under 63 that gave him a three-way share of the lead with Sebastian Munoz and Jason Kokrak after one round Friday in LIV Golf Greenbrier.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was 10 shots worse than the last time he played at Greenbrier. That was his record 58 in the final round a year ago. This time he could only manage a 68 on a day of low scoring.

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, both coming off disappointing years in the majors, were in the group at 64. Tyrrell Hatton and four others were at 65.

The 37 players from the 54-man field who broke par included Anthony Kim at 69.

Gooch, a one-time winner on the PGA Tour before going to the Saudi-funded league, won three times last year to lead the points list. He is without a victory this year and is 11th on the points list.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf