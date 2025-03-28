Canada's Taylor Pendrith is in the clubhouse sitting second behind only Scottie Scheffler after another strong round at the Texas Children's Houston Open on Friday.

Pendrith was 5-under once again on Friday, improving his total to 10-under after 36 holes. Scheffler was a dominant minus-8 on Friday to hold the clubhouse lead at 11-under as the morning groups finished. No other player was at better than 8-under when Pendrith finished roughly 30 minutes after Scheffler.

The 33-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont. had five birdies on the day, bogeying the par 4 10th hole was the only blemish on his scorecard.

Fellow Canadian Adam Svensson is also in the hunt at 5-under through two rounds. Nick Taylor and Ben Silverman are currently projected to miss the cut, sitting at even.

Pendrith bounced back from two missed cuts to finish 38th at The Players Championship earlier this month and is looking to build on that performance this week.

He is pursuing his second career PGA title after winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last year. He has two top 10 finishes this season, sitting 45th in the World Golf Rankings as the Masters loom next month.