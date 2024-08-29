Taylor Pendrith is about to get on course at the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, sitting at 1-under as he begins his opening round.

The lone Canadian in the field, Pendrith is making his Tour Championship debut after landing in the 25th spot of the FedExCup Standings.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native is nine shots back of No.1 ranked Scottie Scheffler, who will start his day off at 10-under for the second straight year. Scheffler tees off at 2pm ET with Xander Schauffele.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at Pendrith's opening round:

Leader: Scottie Scheffler, -10

Pendrith's Round 1 Score: -1, T21

Pendrith the Last Canadian Standing

Pendrith ended up as the lone Canadian to crack the top-30 in the FedEx Cup Standings and qualify for the Tour Championship.

The 33-year-old finished tied for 13th at the BMW Championship on Sunday, placing 25th in the standings, five spots within the top-30 cut line for the Tour Championship. Pendrith came into the 50-player BMW Championship tied for 27th.

Fellow Canadians Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were unable to rise from the pack to qualify for the tournament.

Conners, 32, was ranked 33rd in the standings entering the BMW Championship. The Listowel, Ont. native was able to finish 4-under in a tie for 22nd place in last weekend's tournament but was unable to surpass Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Tommy Fleetwood, who all made major jumps in the tournament.

Hadwin was a long shot to advance after starting the BMW Championship in 42nd place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs standings. The 36-year-old finished in a tie for 41st with a final score of 3-over, shooting even par on Sunday.

Pendrith is looking for one last strong performance to entice captain Mike Weir to pick him for the Presidents Cup roster next month.