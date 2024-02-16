Tournament host Tiger Woods was carted off the course after six holes and has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational due to an illness, according to the PGA Tour.

Tournament host Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational due to illness. pic.twitter.com/aR09C0FWUR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2024

Woods was 1-over thru six holes on Friday and 2-over for the tournament.

Woods experienced back spasms at the end of the first round, after shanking a shot on the 18th fairway.

“My back was spasming the last couple holes and it was locking up,” Woods said. “I came down and it didn’t move and I presented hosel first and shanked it.”