Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods is on the course in Round 2 at the PGA Championship as he aims to play the weekend at Valhalla.

Woods made back-to-back bogeys to finish his opening round at 1-over on Thursday.

Here is a hole-by-hole look at his second round:

Woods' PGA Championship score: +8

Woods' second round score:

Current leader score: -11 (Collin Morikawa)

Hole 1 (Par 4): Par (E in Round 2, +1 in tournament)

Woods found the fairway and the putting surface with ease, two-putting for a sweat-free opening par.

Hole 2 (Par 4): Triple Bogey (+3 in Round 2, +4 in tournament)

Woods Struggled right off the tee on the Par 4 second, finding the green-side bunker with his fourth shot and needing a two putt to finish off a triple bogey.



Hole 3 (Par 3): Bogey (+4 in Round 2, +5 in tournament)

Woods continued to put himself further back of the projected cut line after another bogey on the Par 3 third to fall to 5-over.

Hole 4 (Par 4): Triple Bogey (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Woods' nightmare front nine continues after his second triple bogey in three holes, putting him at 8-over for the tournament.



Hole 5 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

After a nightmare stretch, Woods get back on track with a par as he tries to overcome early struggles.

Hole 6 (Par 4): Par (+7 in Round 2, +8 in tournament)

Back-to-back pars as Woods continues to search for shots on the front nine.

