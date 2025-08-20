It’s another loaded week on tap in the professional golf scene with three events featuring loaded fields.

Starting with the Tour Championship, we have Scottie Scheffler at +150 favourite to win for the second time at East Lake as 30 of the best players on the PGA Tour compete for a purse of $40 million.

Not to be outdone by the PGA Tour’s final event of the 2025 race to the FedEx Cup is the CPKC Women’s Open from Mississauga Golf and Country Club. Back in Ontario for the first time since 2022, a star-studded field has touched down in Canada, with a group headlined by the four best players in the world.

And finally, the British Masters takes place on the DP World Tour with one European golfer gunning to secure his spot on the Ryder Cup team.

It’s going to be a great week, so let’s get right to the action.

He's not Tiger Woods, but....

Coming in at +150 to win the Tour Championship, Scheffler’s odds are the shortest of his PGA career. They're also the shortest odds for any player to win a PGA Tour event (excluding starting strokes) since Tiger Woods was even-money to win the 2009 Tour Championship, according to ESPN Research.

That week, Woods finished second, falling three shots behind Phil Mickelson as the American claimed the second Tour Championship of his career.

This week, Scheffler is -340 to finish inside the top 5 and +650 to win the event while leading at the end of every round (wire-to-wire).

After winning eight times last year, Scheffler started 2025 “slow” with no wins in his first eight starts. However, a win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May opened up the floodgates, and the 29-year-old has five victories in his last 10 starts, finishing no worse than T8 over that stretch.

Having won two majors and a playoff event already this season, Scheffler is the obvious, clear-cut favourite with no other golfer shorter than 8-1 in the event.

Tour Championship Odds Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +150 Rory McIlroy +850 Tommy Fleetwood +1400 Russell Henley +1800 Ludvig Aberg +1800 Justin Thomas +2500

This will be the third straight year that Scheffler enters the week an overwhelming favourite to win the Tour Championship, however, he has only won one of the three, he won’t have a starting stroke lead this year and no player has ever won back-to-back Tour Championships.

If Scheffler stumbles this week, all eyes could turn to Tommy Fleetwood as he continues his pursuit of the first PGA Tour win of his career.

Fleetwood enters the week on the heels of two straight top 5 results and has a history of playing well at East Lake. With a Ryder Cup less than two months away a Fleetwood win could bring the Euro hype to a fever pitch.

Korda looking to snap drought in Canada

In 2024, Nelly Korda was second in LPGA Tour scoring average per round (69.56) and won seven times.

In 2025, Nelly Korda is second in LPGA Tour scoring average per round (69.87) and has won zero times.

Make that make sense.

On Wednesday, Korda was asked about her season and had this to say.

“That's just golf. By this time last year I had six wins under my belt and my stats are better and I have zero wins under my belt this year. I think the most important thing is kind of sticking to your process, always trying to be in contention coming into the weekend, and kind of figuring out your groove, too.”

As someone who believes water always finds its level, I’m starting to think this is a good week to invest in the Korda outright market and 16-1 seems like a reasonable price to do it.

If Korda isn’t going to win this week, another golfer that has caught my eye (other than Rio Takeda and Brooke Henderson) is Grace Kim at 60-1.

Kim won the Evian Championship last month and enters this week on the heels of a solo fifth place finish at the Portland Classic.

In two starts at this event, Kim has missed the cut both times so we’re taking a shot at her keeping the recent form moving as she looks for the third win of her LPGA career.

CPKC Outright bets Player Odds Nelly Korda +1100 Rio Takeda +2700 Brooke Henderson +6000 Grace Kim +7500

Rasmus in control of final auto spot on European Ryder Cup team

Looking at the European Ryder Cup team it appears there is just one spot up for grabs.

After winning the event in 2023, it looks like Europe will run back 11 of the 12 players from Rome into Bethpage.

The 12th man on the team could come down to a number of players, or Rasmus Hojgaard can put an end to the conversation this week.

Over the last two years, players on both sides of the Ryder Cup have earned points through their play in the hopes of landing in the top 6 and automatically making the team. Once the six are set, the two captains will fill out their roster with six other selections.

Entering play this week, sitting eighth in points is Rasmus Højgaard. The 24-year-old sits less than three points behind Sepp Straka in seventh and is only nine points shy of the sixth and final auto spot.

But here’s the kicker: Straka and Lowry will both play in the Tour Championship this week, an event with zero Ryder Cup points to be earned.

That means, with Højgaard in action on the DPWT, all he needs is a finish inside the top 30 to leapfrog into sixth.

Højgaard nearly secured his spot on the team last week, finishing second at the Danish Open but gets another golden opportunity this week.

Højgaard has played in this event four times, finishing inside the top 30 three times, and last year was easily inside the top 30 with a finish of third.

Højgaard is -120 to finish inside the top 20 on FanDuel and can be found at -165 to top 30 if you look in the right places.