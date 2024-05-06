Wells Fargo Championship First Click: Course history, Signature Event studs and more

The PGA Tour heads to Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club in North Carolina this week for the 2024 edition of the Wells Fargo Championship.

This year, the event is again part of the Signature Event series on the PGA Tour. A limited field will compete this week for a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million.

This week is the sixth signature event of the 2024 calendar. Here is a list of the winners of the previous five.

The Sentry: Chris Kirk

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Wyndham Clark

The Genesis Invitational: Hideki Matsuyama

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scottie Scheffler

RBC Heritage: Scottie Scheffler

Fortunately, for the rest of the field, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has chosen to sit out this week and let someone else win.

The next time we see Scheffler will be next week at the PGA Championship as he tries to claim the third major championship of his career.

But let’s stick to this week.

Join me as I highlight some notable stats and trends to help make your picks for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship while also sharing my first click of the week.

Quail Hollow Course History

Rory McIlroy is the king of Quail Hollow.

The 35-year-old and Lucas Glover have played more competitive rounds (46) at this course than anyone in the field.

In 2010, McIlroy won the PGA Tour for the first time, and that victory came at Quail Hollow. He has only finished outside of the Top 20 twice in 11 Wells Fargo Championships.

Quail Hollow Course History GOLFER RDs OTT APP BS ARG PUTT SG T2G TOT Rory McIlroy 46 1.45 0.77 2.22 0.12 0.19 0.31 2.35 2.53 Rickie Fowler 41 0.51 0.34 0.85 0.54 0.58 1.12 1.39 1.97 Jason Day 24 0.87 -0.16 0.71 0.61 0.57 1.19 1.33 1.9 Justin Thomas 22 0.68 0.78 1.46 0.37 0.13 0.5 1.83 1.96 Justin Rose 22 0.43 0.98 1.41 0.18 -0.06 0.13 1.59 1.54 Keith Mitchell 16 1.31 0.39 1.7 -0.61 0.43 -0.18 1.08 1.52 Hideki Matsuyama 23 0.66 0.59 1.25 0.42 -0.25 0.18 1.68 1.43 Max Homa 13 0.26 0.53 0.79 -0.39 0.84 0.45 0.41 1.25 Lucas Glover 46 0.39 0.3 0.69 0.34 -0.01 0.33 1.03 1.02

(OTT: Off-The-Tee / APP: Approach / BS: Ball-Striking (OTT +APP) / ARG: Around-The-Green / PUTT: Putting / SG: Short-Game / T2G: Tee-To-Green / TOT: Total)

One player that never had a chance to make this list was Ludvig Aberg.

The 24-year-old is making his debut at this golf course this week. However, Ludvig’s rise to the top of golf’s talent rankings had me thinking.

So I scrolled through RickRunGood.com and compared the 117-round sample size from Aberg to the first 117 rounds we saw from McIlroy.

Aberg leads in every category.

It’s obviously far too early to compare Aberg to McIlroy. However, the young Swede is off to as good a start as any young European we’ve seen on the PGA Tour.

SIGNATURE EVENTS STUDS

As I pointed out earlier, this is year two of the PGA Tour's signature/Elevated Event series.

Here is a list of the best players in those events in 2023.

SIGNATURE EVENTS STUDS (2023) GOLFER RDs OTT APP BS ARG PUTT SG T2G TOT Patrick Cantlay 38 0.88 0.59 1.48 0.27 0.21 0.47 1.74 1.94 Wyndham Clark 32 0.15 0.9 1.05 0.15 0.52 0.68 1.2 1.73 Denny McCarthy 29 0.1 0.23 0.34 0.24 1.06 1.3 0.58 1.64 Xander Schauffele 39 0.1 0.85 0.95 0.05 0.61 0.66 0.98 1.59 Rickie Fowler 35 -0.04 0.69 0.65 0.28 0.62 0.89 0.92 1.54 Rory McIlroy 33 0.7 0.47 1.17 0.43 -0.15 0.28 1.6 1.45 Jordan Spieth 31 0.1 0.74 0.84 0.53 0.02 0.55 1.41 1.43 Jason Day 29 0.47 0.06 0.53 0.26 0.6 0.86 0.79 1.39 Ludvig Aberg 8 0.51 -0.3 0.21 0.3 0.76 1.06 0.51 1.27 Max Homa 31 0.09 0.43 0.53 0.07 0.68 0.74 0.58 1.26 Sungjae Im 39 0.43 0.32 0.75 0.22 0.29 0.52 0.96 1.26 Justin Thomas 34 0.34 0.65 1 0.4 -0.16 0.24 1.39 1.23 Tony Finau 35 0.3 0.89 1.18 -0.02 0.06 0.04 1.16 1.22

And here is that same list for 2024 (Sentry, Pebble Beach, Genesis, API, RBC Heritage).

SIGNATURE EVENTS STUDS (2024) GOLFER RDs OTT APP BS ARG PUTT SG T2G TOT Wyndham Clark 17 0.65 0.19 0.84 0.22 0.72 0.94 1.06 1.57 Will Zalatoris 12 0.45 0.9 1.36 -0.18 0.17 -0.01 1.18 1.35 Patrick Cantlay 19 0.28 0.24 0.52 -0.03 0.57 0.54 0.49 1.34 Sahith Theegala 19 0.2 0.22 0.42 0.16 0.81 0.97 0.58 1.34 Justin Thomas 13 0.25 0.45 0.7 0.33 -0.13 0.21 1.04 1.02 Jason Day 19 0.18 -0.17 0.01 0.47 0.47 0.94 0.48 0.97 Tom Hoge 19 -0.09 1.25 1.16 -0.07 -0.03 -0.1 1.09 0.97 Xander Schauffele 19 0.46 0.2 0.66 0.08 0.3 0.38 0.74 0.92 Eric Cole 19 -0.33 0.39 0.06 0.26 0.56 0.82 0.32 0.82 Collin Morikawa 17 0.32 0.2 0.52 0.21 0.08 0.29 0.74 0.81 Akshay Bhatia 8 -0.3 0.46 0.16 -0.26 0.84 0.58 -0.1 0.73 JT Poston 19 -0.02 -0.21 -0.23 0.59 0.36 0.95 0.37 0.71

Wyndham Clark has had a pretty remarkable 12 months.

Last year at this event, he held off Xander Schauffele for the first win of his professional career.

Since then, he has added a U.S. Open, a Ryder Cup appearance and a win at Pebble Beach to his resume.

If it weren’t for Scheffler’s dominance, Clark might have added a Players Championship or Arnold Palmer Invitational win to his total with runner-up finishes at both events.

Over the last two seasons, Patrick Cantlay is the only player in this field who has been better than Clark in these elevated / signature events.

BEST IN THE FIELD

If course history and recent form in signature events isn’t your cup of tea, allow me to present the ten best players in this field for 2024 according to the strokes gained data.