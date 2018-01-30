Like many NFL fans, Commissioner Roger Goodell says he too is concerned about the confusion over what is and isn’t deemed a catch during games.

“I’m not just somewhat concerned, I’m very concerned [over the confusion regarding catches],” Goodell said in an interview Monday with FS1’s Colin Cowherd. "… It's particularly in the going to the ground that I think has created a lot of the confusion.”

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant’s infamous non-catch against the Green Packers during the 2015 playoffs is still drawing ire to this today. While this season, Steelers fans were furious over what they thought was a sure touchdown from Jessie James in the dying seconds of game against the New England Patriots that wound up having serious implications on the final AFC standings.

New England was also the opponent for another controversial call, where Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin’s touchdown was taken away.

Goodell told Cowherd that the league recently met with five Hall of Fame receivers as well as several coaches to help bring about more clarity on the ‘catch rule’.

With talk of NFL ratings being down constantly in the news this past season, as well as the level of interest in fantasy football continuing to rise, it’s not hard to see why this issue would be highly concerning for Goodell.