TOTTENHAM, Ontario—Just when it looked like things were tightening up at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open, Noah Goodwin made an eagle to regain some separation. He leads Luke Schniederjans by three shots.

After having his lead cut to a single stroke, the 22-year-old Texan drained a 13-foot putt for a 3 on the par-5 17th hole to garner some breathing room in his bid to win the PGA TOUR Canada event at the Woodington Lake Golf Club. Should he do so, Goodwin would also become the season’s first tournament champion to hold leads after all four rounds. The PGA TOUR University alum out of Southern Methodist opened with a 64 and followed with two 68s.

Goodwin said he just kept giving himself opportunities in a round that included three birdies on the front nine and a double bogey on No. 10. He rectified the latter with his third eagle of the tournament.

“I just kept giving myself opportunities. Kept rolling it really well, kept giving myself looks,” Goodwin said. “Then I was able to get the eagle back on No. 17, which was huge for the momentum and everything.”

Entering the day with a three-stroke lead, Goodwin was confident he knew what needed to be done.

“I played my game and kept it smart out there,” he explained. “(I) was just trying to stay patient.”

It’s all part of the game plan Goodwin has had this week. On Sunday, Goodwin can claim his first PGA TOUR Canada title.

As the closest contender, Schniederjans, a Georgia native, got off to a special start. He sunk a 70-footer for birdie on the first hole to set the tone for an 8-under 63 that lifted him into second place.

“It was a good round, and I’ll try to put up another good round [Sunday],” said Schniederjans, who had six birdies and an eagle in his bogey-free day.

Cameron Sisk (9-under) is all alone in third place. He’s one shot ahead of a fourth-place group that includes Canadian Jared du Toit and Americans Justin Doeden, Blake Dyer, Dylan Meyer and Jacob Solomon, all at 8-under.

“It was just a fantastic day. I was super dialed on ball striking,” said Solomon, who moved up 36 spots on the leaderboard Saturday with a 63 of his own. “I mean, this had to be one of the best ball-striking rounds I’ve ever played—just hitting fairways, hitting greens.”