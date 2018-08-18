Josh Gordon has returned to the Cleveland Browns.

The 27-year-old wide receiver announced a sabbatical from the club on July 23 and confirmed that he had rejoined the team with a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

In the post, Gordon thanked both the organization and the fans and says he remains focused on his sobriety.

"As I humbly return to to being a member of this team with an opportunity to get back to playing the game I love," Gordon wrote, "I realize in order for me to reach my full potential, my primary focus must remain on my sobriety and mental well-being."

General manager John Dorsey says the team is welcoming Gordon back with open arms.

“We are glad Josh has reached a point where he can return to our organization, be in our building and be around his teammates," Dorsey said in a statement. "As he assimilates back to our team, Josh will initially participate in meetings and conditioning and will gradually resume all football activities as deemed appropriate.”

A native of Houston, Gordon returned to Browns' lineup in Week 13 last year after nearly three full years of suspension from the NFL for continued violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

In five games last year, Gordon had 18 receptions for 355 yards and a touchdown.