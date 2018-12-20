Pats' Gordon says he is stepping away to focus on mental health

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has officially been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely and is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Shortly after Gordon released a statement on social media saying he is taking a leave from football to focus on mental health, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Gordon is facing an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy

"I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level. I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support. I want to thank my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path getting back to 100%."

“We support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health. His attempt to do so is a private and personal matter, which we intend to respect,” the Patriots said in a statement.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Josh Gordon: pic.twitter.com/tXmXrXVrJL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2018

Gordon missed the start of training camp with the Cleveland Browns to focus on his overall health before they traded him to the Patriots.

In 11 games with the Patriots this season, Gordon has 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns.