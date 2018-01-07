DMITROV, Russia — Julia Gosling scored twice and Kendra Woodland made nine saves for the shutout as Canada beat Sweden 4-0 on Sunday for its first victory at the under-18 women's world hockey championship.

Courtney Kollman and Abygail Moloughney had the other goals as Canada rebounded from a tournament-opening 3-2 loss to host Russia a day earlier.

"We definitely had a bounce-back performance," said Canada coach Delaney Collins. "I think our team is in a real good place right now. We needed a win, we needed to be able to show we could defend a lead."

Sweden goalie Miranda Dahlgren made 34 saves in a losing effort.

"It was just good to see a lot of heart and a lot of depth on our team today," Collins said.

In other games, Germany edged the Czech Republic 2-1, Finland topped Switzerland 3-2 and the United States defeated Russia 5-3.

Canada will close out preliminary-round play Tuesday against the Americans. The playoffs begin Wednesday and the medal games are scheduled for Jan. 13.

Canada has won gold on four occasions since the event's inception in 2008.