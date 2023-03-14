The Toronto Maple Leafs allowed four goals in less than 17 minutes Monday as the team blew a 2-0 lead and lost 4-3 to the Buffalo Sabres.

The performance, which came just two nights after erasing a two-goal deficit in a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers, drew the ire of head coach Sheldon Keefe

"We're up 2-0 with 10 minutes left in the second period - on home ice," Keefe said. "Gotta win that game every time."

Keefe went on to question his team's drive as Toronto missed an opportunity to add further separation from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the race for second in the Atlantic. The Maple Leafs remain four points up on Tampa Bay in the battle for home ice in the first round of the playoffs, with one game still in hand.

"There's enough to play for here, right?" Keefe said. "It's still tight enough [in the standings] that if you let your foot off the gas, not only are you now losing home ice, but you've got other teams [chasing]."

The Maple Leafs took control of the game early in the second period with two goals in the first five minutes of the frame. The Sabres, however, largely dominated the period, outshooting Toronto 17-3. Jack Quinn got the ball rolling with a second-period goal before Buffalo stormed back with three goals in the first 12 minutes of the third period.

"We got two goals early in the [second] period, puts us in a good spot," Keefe added. "I didn't think we took care of it very well from there and then just allowed it to snowball. When you don't exit out of your zone cleanly, they get rolling and they get momentum, and now you're tired and you can't play your game. ... I thought we played better in the third.

"Our second period was our worst period by far, maybe of the season to be honest."

"Stopped working," Maple Leafs goal scorer Calle Jarnkrok said of the collapse. "It's tough to win if you're not working."

Keefe backs Murray

Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray allowed four goals for the third straight time since returning from injury earlier this month, dropping to 1-2-0 since coming back.

The 28-year-old's .862 save percentage against the Sabres was the highest he's posted in the three games since returning, but Keefe said he does not believe the numbers properly reflect Murray's performance.

"He has been great," Keefe said. "I know the numbers look terrible. Again, here tonight, I thought he was really good.

"There were four tap-ins... You can’t give up those types of looks."

Murray has a 12-7-2 record on the season with a .903 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA.

The Maple Leafs will continue their current homestand on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche before closing it out Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.