Zumwinkle leads PWHL Minnesota as they visit Carpenter, New York on TSN

Minnesota will try to keep pace with the top teams in the PWHL when they visit New York on Sunday, with both teams looking to snap modest losing streaks.

Sunday at 12:30pm ET

In their last outing, Sophie Jaques scored the first two goals of her PWHL career and Natalie Buchbinder also got on the board for the first time, but it wasn’t enough as Minnesota fell 4-3 to Toronto in overtime.

Sophie Jaques

They have dropped their last three games with regulation losses to Boston and Montreal preceding the point they picked up at home against Toronto.

Jaques, who Minnesota acquired from Boston in the first-ever PWHL trade, has three points in five games since the deal, after going scoreless in seven games with Boston.

Grace Zumwinkle leads Minnesota with seven goals and 10 points heading into action on Sunday.

Kelly Pannek has eight assists to lead the team in that category.

New York enters the action with losses in their last two games.

Chloe Aurard tallied her first goal of the season and Jaime Bourbonnais found the net for the second time as New York fell 4-2 in Ottawa.

Prior to that loss, Ella Shelton had the regulation marker, her fourth, as New York lost 2-1 to Toronto in a shootout, earning a point on the road.

New York forward Alex Carpenter has eight goals and eight assists to lead the PWHL with 16 points.

PWHL POINT LEADER.



GIVE IT UP FOR YOUR PWHL POINT LEADER. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/nKhy12TTNJ — PWHL New York (@PWHL_NewYork) March 1, 2024

This is the third meeting of the season between the two clubs.

On Jan. 14, New York scored three unanswered goals, including Emma Woods’ OT winner, to earn a 3-2 victory in Minnesota.

Minnesota returned the favour on the road on Jan. 28 with Abby Boreen providing the OT goal in a 2-1 victory over New York.

After Sunday afternoon’s contest, Minnesota will head home to face Ottawa in the first of a four-game home stand at Xcel Energy Center, while New York will welcome Montreal before heading out on the road.