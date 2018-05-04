Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Curtis Granderson left Friday’s game in the bottom of the second inning, he was replaced by recently recalled Canadian Dalton Pompey.

Curtis Granderson exits tonight's game in the bottom of the second. We will update his status when we have more information.



Dalton Pompey comes off the bench and takes over in left field. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 4, 2018

Granderson doubled and scored in his only at bat of the game, there is no word on the injury that forced him from the game.

The first inning double raised the 37-year-old’s average to .288 on the season, he also has three homers and 13 RBIs during the 2018 season, his first with the Blue Jays.