The NFL announced on Wednesday that it was reviewing league COVID protocols with the Green Bay Packers.

The announcement comes after the team placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Statement from the NFL, which says it is reviewing enforcement of COVID protocols with the #Packers after Aaron Rodgers' positive test:

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the statement read. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

The team also placed cornerback Isaac Yiadom on the list.

The moves come days after the team was shorthanded for their 24-21 victory last Thursday night over the Arizona Cardinals with wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers (6-1) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) on Sunday afternoon. With Rodgers unavailable, Jordan Love gets his first career start.