Aaron Rodgers is in the midst of another terrific year and is the current frontrunner for NFL MVP, which would be the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback's second straight and fourth overall.

But could this season be his last? Rodgers says he hasn't ruled out retirement.

A lot to unpack here. pic.twitter.com/1fzlsm3ZDr — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 29, 2021

"I wouldn't rule that out," Rodgers told USA TODAY's Ryan Wood of retirement. "I think that I'm just enjoying this season for this season, and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. One of the things that obviously - and you and I have talked about this over the years – wanting to not be a bum on the way out and still be able to play I think is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it's that I still can play. I still have a love for the game, I'm still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week."

After a tumultuous offseason that saw Rodgers ask for a trade from the team, Rodgers now says that he's happy with the way general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have responded to concerns that were aired before the season.

"I do appreciate a lot of the things I've seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason," Rodgers said. "That was meaningful to me. I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason. Brian has taken a lead on that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown. I have a lot of love for Matt and enjoy playing for him. I love my teammates. Coaching staff has been fantastic, and they make it fun every single day. And the guys, obviously, is what you play for...It's been really, really special. I'm just savouring this year, I think, as much as anything."

As for his future, Rodgers promises a "quick decision."

"It won't be something that I drag out for month and months," Rodgers said. "I'll have conversations with my loved ones after the season, with Brian and Mark and [Packers vice president] Russ [Ball] and the coaching staff, and then make a decision at some point. I'm not going to hold the team back from anything, and once I commit – and if it's committing to move forward here – it'll be a quick decision."

Through 14 games this season, his 17th in the NFL, Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards on 323-for-475 passing with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's rushed for another three majors.

Already having clinched the NFC North title for the eighth time in the past 11 seasons and third straight, the Packers (12-3) visit their division rival Detroit Lions (2-12-1) on Sunday.