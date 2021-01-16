13m ago
Packers advance to NFC Championship with win over Rams
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and ran in another as the Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC title game with a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. The Packers will host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, with a spot in Super Bowl LV on the line.
TSN.ca Staff
The Packers will host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, with a spot in Super Bowl LV on the line.
Rodgers found Davante Adams on a one-yard TD pass and Allen Lazard for a 58-yard score through the air, he also called his own number on the option from one-yard out to score on the ground.
Aaron Jones picked up a one-yard rushing touchdown for the Packers in the victory.