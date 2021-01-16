Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and ran in another as the Green Bay Packers advanced to the NFC title game with a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

The Packers will host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, with a spot in Super Bowl LV on the line.

Rodgers found Davante Adams on a one-yard TD pass and Allen Lazard for a 58-yard score through the air, he also called his own number on the option from one-yard out to score on the ground.

Aaron Jones picked up a one-yard rushing touchdown for the Packers in the victory.