Packers bring back running back Jones
The Green Bay Packers are bringing back running back Aaron Jones, the team announced Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweets that agent Drew Rosenhaus tells him the deal is for four years for $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus.
Fowler sees Bears making 'big swing' for Russ
Let’s run it back🧀 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/wW20Xti3QR— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 14, 2021
Jones was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021
“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter.