The Green Bay Packers are bringing back running back Aaron Jones, the team announced Sunday.

Jones was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweets that agent Drew Rosenhaus tells him the deal is for four years for $48 million and includes a $13 million signing bonus.

Aaron Jones has reached agreement with the Packers on a 4-year deal worth $48 million, including a $13 million signing bonus, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

“Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay,” Rosenhaus said via Schefter.