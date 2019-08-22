WINNIPEG — Concerns over the condition of IG Field in Winnipeg prompted the NFL to shorten the field for Thursday's pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

The regular 100-yard NFL playing field was shortened to 80 yards. The end zones were marked with bright, orange pylons at the 10-yard lines.

Before warmups, game officials and staff from both clubs were on the field examining the patches of turf that covered the spots where the goal posts for 110-yard CFL games were removed.

The field, home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, had been converted for the smaller NFL size, with new painted lines, goal posts located at the back of the end zones and turf added all around the field to cover the regular asphalt.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit 33 players, including many starters and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Oakland didn't play starters such as quarterback Derek Carr or new receiver Antonio Brown.