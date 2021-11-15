Improbably, Rashan Gary could still be in the lineup when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 23-year-old outside linebacker intends to put a brace on his hyperextended elbow in an attempt to play in Sunday's game.

Schefter also cautions that the Michigan product has an MRI scheduled for Tuesday, which could determine whether or not an attempt is even possible.

The injury to Gary occurred late in the Packers' 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. As he attempted to make a tackle, his right elbow buckled underneath the weight of the Seahawks player who was on top of his arm. He would leave the game and not return.

Through 10 games this season, his third in the NFL, Gary has recorded 31 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and a team-leading 5.5 sacks.

The Packers also lost running back Aaron Jones to an MCL sprain during Sunday's game.

With the victory on Sunday, the Packers (8-2) moved into the NFC's top seed. The top seed in each conference receives a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the conference playoffs.