The hits keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers.

Despite hanging on for a wild 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, the team incurred losses on the field. Jack Bechta, the agent for tight end Robert Tonyan, tells ESPN that his client tore his ACL during the game and will miss the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old Tonyan hauled in three receptions for 49 yards during the game on Thursday before leaving with the injury.

A native of McHenry, IL, Tonyan is in his fourth season with the team. In eight games this season, he recorded 204 yards receiving on 18 catches with a pair of touchdowns.

Rookie running back Kylin Hill was also injured during the win on a late kick-return that also saw Cardinals rookie Jonathan Ward leave the game with a concussion on the same play. He is also expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The Packers (7-1) are next in action a week Sunday when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs (3-4).