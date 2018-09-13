CINCINNATI — Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes in the first half — three to A.J. Green — against a defence that has bedeviled him throughout his career, and the Cincinnati Bengals held on for a 34-23 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Dalton knocked the Ravens (1-1) out of playoff contention last season. On Thursday, he sliced-and-diced a defence that has more often gotten the upper hand in their AFC North rivalry, leading Cincinnati (2-0) to an early 21-point lead.

Dalton finished 24 of 42 for 265 yards, throwing four touchdown passes for only the fifth time in his career. Green set the tone with touchdown catches of 4, 28 and 7 yards on consecutive possessions, a career high.

