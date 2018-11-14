Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green left Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons with lower back tightness and did not return to action.

Injury update vs. Detroit: Danny Green, lower back tightness, will not return. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 15, 2018

Green recorded five points, two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes of action before exiting.

The 31-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 14 games this season, his first in Toronto after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs over the summer.