3h ago
Green leaves game with lower back tightness
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Pistons 106, Raptors 104
Toronto Raptors shooting guard Danny Green left Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons with lower back tightness and did not return to action.
Green recorded five points, two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes of action before exiting.
The 31-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 14 games this season, his first in Toronto after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs over the summer.