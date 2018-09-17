WHISTLER, B.C. — The head coach of the Vancouver Canucks isn't giving any hints about when some of the team's most talked about players will hit the ice this pre-season.

Travis Green says he plans to keep two groups for the team's seven exhibition games and has a "roadmap" for lineups, but he stayed tight-lipped Monday about when Swedish centre Elias Pettersson will make his debut.

Same for the anticipated return of centre Brock Boeser, whose rookie season was cut short by a broken back in March.

The 21-year-old says he can't wait to be back playing for the Canucks and hopes to pick up where he left off last season.

Boeser says he isn't thinking about how many goals he'll score after putting up 55 points in 62 games last year, and he plans to take things shift-by-shift instead.

The Canucks wrapped up a four-day training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Monday and will play three games in a row in Vancouver starting Tuesday night.