The Cleveland Cavaliers will insert Jeff Green into their starting lineup in place of the injured Kevin Love for tonight's Game 7 against the Celtics, head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters at shootaround this morning.

The Cavaliers announced on Saturday that Love, who is currently in the NBA’s concussion protocol after injuring his head in Game 6, is out for tonight’s game. With Love out, the Cavaliers have lost their only real other consistent contributor on offence away from LeBron James. Through the first five games of the series, Love averaged 15 points per game.

Green, an 11-year veteran, stepped up in Game 6, providing the Cavaliers with 14 points off the bench.

Game 7 between the Cavaliers and Celtics goes tonight from TD Gardens in Boston at 8:30 p.m. EST.