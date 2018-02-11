Greening scores twice, Marlies beat Devils to extend point streak to 16 games

TORONTO — Colin Greening scored twice as the Toronto Marlies extended their point streak to 16 games, downing the Binghamton Devils 5-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Nikita Soshnikov, Kerby Rychel and Andrea Borgman also scored for the Marlies (37-11-1), who are 15-0-1 on their current run to sit atop the AHL standings.

Toronto's only loss during its streak was 1-0 in a shootout against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and its last regulation time defeat came back on Dec. 29, a 2-0 loss to the Rochester Americans.

Michael Kapla and Jan Mandat found the back of the net for the Devils (13-26-9), losers of three in a row.

Garret Sparks made 29 saves for the win as Ken Appleby stopped 31-of-36 shots in defeat.

Toronto went 1 for 3 on the power play while Binghamton failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.