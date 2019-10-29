ATLANTA — Toronto FC trained without Jozy Altidore on Tuesday with the injured striker back home getting another MRI.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Altidore, who has been sidelined by a quad strain, was slated to join the team in Atlanta on Tuesday evening. Toronto plays defending champion Atlanta United FC on Wednesday in the MLS Eastern Conference final.

"We'll see where he's at based on the reading of the MRI and everything else," Vanney told reporters after training at the Inter Atlanta FC grounds. "But we've got a group of guys that are in a great place and they're ready to play and we'll see if Jozy is capable of a playing a role (Wednesday). Once he gets in tonight, we'll know."

Pressed on the issue, Vanney stuck to his guns that Altidore could still play a limited role.

"The odds of him starting are very low. The odds of him playing a role, I think, are the same. It's a question of how much and what he can do. What the MRI tells us is how much healing has taken place. Like I've said many times, he won't be at 100 per cent. The question is at what percentage will he be at and at what risk does that play.

"When you have a goal-scorer and a guy that you may need down the stretch, you've got to go with whatever you think he might be able to get. But we're always going to err on the side of being smart, being safe, being intelligent. Our hope is this isn't our last game. We're playing to try to get into one more game (the MLS Cup)."

The good news for TFC is Omar Gonzalez has been deemed good to go. The influential centre back was on the bench for the win over New York City FC last week but said he is fully healthy now.

Altidore missed the two previous playoff games — against D.C. United and NYCFC — due to an injury suffered in the regular-season finale Oct. 6.

Toronto has moved Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo up front in his absence.

Altidore's presence in Toronto was backed up by an Instagram photo of Altidore and fiancee/tennis star Sloane Stephens, posted with a Toronto placeline after the team left by charter for Atlanta on Monday afternoon.