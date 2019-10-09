Toronto FC manager Greg Vanney is "optimistic" star striker Jozy Altidore will be ready for the opening round of the MLS playoffs against DC United on Oct. 19 at BMO Field.

Altidore limped off the field in the 70th minute of TFC’s season-ending 1-0 win over Columbus Crew on Sunday evening.

At Toronto FC covering the health of Jozy Altidore ahead of their first round playoff game vs DC United. Greg Vanney tells me he is ‘optimistic’ he will be available to play. Looking to speak to Jozy shortly. Interviews will be available online as well as coverage on SportsCentre — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) October 9, 2019

“His quad was sore,” Vanney said after the game. “I don’t know to the extent, we don’t know quite where he’s at. We’ll have to see from an MRI what it looks like and what our timeline might be and how we’ll deal with it.”

The 29-year-old has already pulled out from upcoming games with the United States men's national team against Cuba and Canada next week because of the injury.

In 23 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season, his fifth with the club, Altidore scored 11 goals.

The MLS Champions in 2017 with Altidore scoring the match-winning goal, TFC returns to the postseason after a one-year absence.

The winner of the DC United/TFC match will meet New York City FC, the top team in the East, on October 23rd at Yankee Stadium.