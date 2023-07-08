The San Antonio Spurs announced Saturday that president and head coach Gregg Popovich has signed a five-year contract extension.

Gregg Popovich Signs Five-Year Contract pic.twitter.com/GiH9dgev6k — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 8, 2023

The 74-year-old East Chicago, Ind., native recently completed his 27th season at the helm of the Spurs, going 22-60.

Popovich was named the Spurs' head coach in the 1996-97 season after spending time with the Golden State Warriors and the Spurs as an assistant coach.

A five-time NBA champion (1998-99, 2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2013-14) Popovich has thrice been named the NBA's Coach of the Year in the 2002-03, 2011-12, and 2013-14 seasons.

Popovich was recently named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History in the 2021-22 season.

Internationally, Popovich served as the head coach of the U.S. Men's National Team and helped lead the team to a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, going 5–1 and defeating France 87–82 in the final.