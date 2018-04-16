NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton was the only Yankees bopper who didn't get in on the hit parade against his former team when New York played Derek Jeter's Miami Marlins for the first time.

Didi Gregorius homered twice for the second time this season, Gary Sanchez had three hits and three RBIs and Aaron Judge became the fastest major leaguer to hit 60 career homers, powering the Yankees to a 12-1 rout Monday night.

Gregorius hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off the second deck in right field and a solo drive in the seventh that struck an ad behind the Yankees bullpen in right-centre. He has five homers this season.

"We're just seeing a really good player in the prime of his career," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

New York had 15 hits, including five doubles and three homers. Every starter except Stanton got at least one hit against the last-place Marlins, who dropped to 4-12.

Stanton was 0 for 3 with two more strikeouts , a bases-loaded foulout, a walk and a hit by pitch, prompting more boos from restless Yankees fans. It was his first regular-season game against the team he played for from 2010-17.

"It wasn't that weird. I think once I go to Miami that will be pretty weird for me," Stanton said. "It was just good to see the guys and, obviously, get a good win."

Judge's fourth home run this season gave him 60 in 197 games, five fewer than Mark McGwire. New York scored in each of the first five innings and built an 11-0 lead for Luis Severino (3-1), who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings and struck out eight.

Jeter did not attend the first game between the teams since the former Yankees captain became Marlins CEO last October.

Another former Yankees captain was in Miami's dugout: Don Mattingly. Starting his third season as Marlins manager, Mattingly was welcomed by the Bleacher Creatures, who chanted "Don-nie Base-ball!" during their first-inning Roll Call. He tipped his cap in acknowledgement and later was given a video tribute.

"It's always nice. Not giving up all those runs would have been a better greeting," Mattingly said.

Stanton was a four-time All-Star, two-time NL home run champion and reigning NL MVP when he was dealt to the Yankees in December as part of a Jeter-directed payroll purge.

The slugger sent a foul ball into the left-field upper deck before his walk contributed to a two-run first against former Yankees pitcher Caleb Smith (0-2). Stanton's fifth-inning strikeout triggered scattered boos, and loud ones followed when he fanned on three pitches in the seventh — raising his strikeout total to 27 in 15 games. Stanton is hitting .210 with three homers and 10 RBIs.

"It's New York. You struggle, you pay, right? That's all there is to it. It's a day-in, day-out place. It don't matter what you did last year," Mattingly said before the game. "You don't really have any money in the bank."

Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler thought the fan reaction was unwarranted.

"I don't like booing as a sign of displeasure for poor play," he said. "The only time I ever think booing should be acceptable is when there's a lack of effort."

Second baseman Starlin Castro, traded to Miami as part of the Stanton deal, was 0 for 3.

Like Jeter, Mattingly spent his entire playing career with the Yankees. He was appointed captain by owner George Steinbrenner from 1991-95, a role held by Jeter from 2003-14.

"It's like growing up in the same family with the same parents," Mattingly said. "We both came through the system. You know what's expected. There's a way to go about your business, and I think that's what Derek is bringing to the organization."

MOUND MATTERS

Adam Warren and Chasen Shreve struggled, but Dellin Betances finished the five-hitter for the Yankees.

Smith, who pitched in nine games for the Yankees last year, allowed his first three batters to reach, needed 42 pitches to get the first three outs and lasted just 2 1/3 innings and 84 pitches. He allowed five runs, five hits and five walks. Tyler Cloyd gave up six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings, and Miami threw 217 pitches in eight innings.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Top Yankees prospect Gleyber Torres, expected to be called up soon, was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning of Scranton/Wilkes Barre's game at Gwinnett in the Triple-A International League because of back stiffness.

ROBBED

Brett Gardner was robbed of an RBI single in the sixth when his 105 mph grounder hit the leg of second base umpire Bill Welke , preventing Miguel Andujar from scoring from second.

GET A GRIP

New York RHP Sonny Gray worked on mechanical adjustments to his windup before the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto, sidelined since bruising his back on March 11, took batting practice and could be activated Tuesday. ... LHP Wei-Yin Chen (strained left elbow) is to pitch five innings Tuesday for Jupiter in the Class A Florida State League. ... 3B Martin Prado (strained left hamstring) was to play five innings each on Monday and Tuesday at extended spring training. ... RHP Dan Straily (strained right forearm) is to pitch Wednesday at Jupiter.

Yankees: LHP CC Sabathia (right hip) is scheduled to start Thursday against Toronto. ... OF Jacoby Ellsbury has plantar fasciitis in his right heel. He has been sidelined by injuries to an oblique and a hip. ... 3B Brandon Drury (severe migraines) resumed workouts. ... 1B Greg Bird (right ankle surgery) played catch.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Masahiro Tanaka (2-1, 5.19 ERA) starts Tuesday's finale of the two-game series on five days' rest against LHP Jarlin Garcia (0-0, 1.13), who threw six hitless innings in his first major league start against the Mets last week.

