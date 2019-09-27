38m ago
Packers' Adams suffers turf toe injury
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters after Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles he suffered a turf toe injury.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Adams wasn't wearing his right shoe during postgame interviews, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, and said the injury is so painful he didn't even want to try to it on.
Prior to the injury ending his night, Adams had 10 receptions for 180 yards.
The 26-year-old has 25 receptions for 378 yards in four games for the Packers this season.