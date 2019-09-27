Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters after Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles he suffered a turf toe injury.

Davante Adams conducted his postgame interview holding his right shoe in his hand. He called it a turf toe injury and said it's so painful "I don't even want to try" to put his shoe on. https://t.co/I75YXXstVT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 27, 2019

Adams wasn't wearing his right shoe during postgame interviews, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, and said the injury is so painful he didn't even want to try to it on.

Prior to the injury ending his night, Adams had 10 receptions for 180 yards.

The 26-year-old has 25 receptions for 378 yards in four games for the Packers this season.