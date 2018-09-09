Grichuk collides with stool going for foul ball

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randall Grichuk is day-to-day with multiple facial contusions and abrasions after a CT scan of his head was negative for a concussion.

The CT scan of his face revealed no fractures.

Randall Grichuk update (1 of 2): Initial concussion tests were negative. Staff will re-evaluate him tomorrow morning to ensure that no concussion symptoms have presented. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) September 10, 2018

Randal Grichuk (2 of 2): CT scan of head was negative. CT scan of face revealed no fractures. Diagnosed with multiple facial contusions and abrasions. Day to day pending re-evaluation tomorrow. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) September 10, 2018

Grichuk collided with a stool going for a foul ball in the Blue Jays 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

He was forced to leave the game and did not return.