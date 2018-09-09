Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randall Grichuk is day-to-day with multiple facial contusions and abrasions after a CT scan of his head was negative for a concussion.

The CT scan of his face revealed no fractures. 

Initial concussion tests were also negative and the stay will re-evaluate him tomorrow to insure there are no concussiion symptoms. 

Grichuk collided with a stool going for a foul ball in the Blue Jays 6-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. 

He was forced to leave the game and did not return. 