Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann admits that he's getting sick of the rumours linking him with a move away from the club, but it's nothing he hasn't heard before.

"I'm used to it and a little fed up," Griezmann told Univision (in Spanish). "Every year it's the same, so I'm used to it."

Griezmann came close to a move to Barcelona prior to last summer's World Cup, but pledged his future to Atleti. The 28-year-old Griezmann has also been attached to Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

Currently finishing up international duty, Griezmann scored in France's 4-0 rout of Iceland in Euro 2020 qualifiers on Tuesday.

Atleti currently sits second in the La Liga table, 10 points behind leaders Barca and two points up on third-place Real.

In 28 league appearances this season, Griezmann has 12 goals.

The club returns to league action on on Saturday when they visit the surprising Alaves, who sit in fifth.



