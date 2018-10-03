MADRID — Antoine Griezmann scored a goal in each half — including the 8,000th Champions League goal — to lead Atletico Madrid to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the first half then netted the winner midway through the second after Club Brugge equalized with a superb long-range shot by Arnaut "Danjuma" Groeneveld just before halftime. Atletico's third goal was scored by Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion in stoppage time.

Atletico was struggling to break through the defence of the Belgian champions when Griezmann scored the decisive goal with a shot from inside the area after a pass by Diego Costa, who had to be immediately substituted with an apparent muscle injury.

It was an important victory for Atletico, which faltered against the team considered the weakest in its group last season. It was held to two draws then by Azerbaijani club Qarabag, results that led to the team's elimination in the group stage.

The victory also extended Atletico's unbeaten streak in all competitions to six matches this season.

Club Brugge, back in the Champions League group stage after a one-year absence, was trying to halt a seven-game losing streak in group games in the competition.

In the other Group A match on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund was hosting Monaco.

