BARCELONA, Spain — Antoine Griezmann scored from a free kick to help Atletico Madrid draw 1-1 at Sevilla and protect its hold on second place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Atletico kept its two-point gap over third-placed Sevilla as the league approaches its midway point next weekend. The stalemate allowed both rivals to extend their unbeaten streaks, with Atletico undefeated in 15 rounds and Sevilla in nine.

But it also gives leader Barcelona the chance to increase its now two-point advantage over Atletico when it plays at Getafe later.

Wissam Ben Yedder put Sevilla ahead in the 37th minute of a first half that the hosts dominated— until Griezmann stepped up for Atletico.

After Thomas Partey earned a foul outside the area, Griezmann curved a free kick over the defensive barrier and into the corner of the net to level in the 45th.

It was the France forward's club-high eighth goal in the league, and his 12th in all competitions.

Griezmann also had a late chance to grab the win but was denied by goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

