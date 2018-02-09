Griffin, Pistons fall to Clippers in first meeting since trade

DETROIT — Lou Williams scored 26 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers handed former teammate Blake Griffin his first loss with Detroit, beating the Pistons 108-95 on Friday night.

It was a bit of an off night for Griffin, who scored 19 points but shot 7 of 19 from the field. The whole Detroit team faded down the stretch. The Pistons led 80-77 after three quarters but scored only 15 points in the fourth.

Detroit had won five in a row, with Griffin playing in four of those games.

Tobias Harris scored 12 points and Avery Bradley had 10. They were the key players the Clippers acquired in last week's deal that sent Griffin to Detroit.

Austin Rivers scored 16 points for Los Angeles in his first game back from a right ankle injury.

Bradley and especially Harris received ovations from the Detroit crowd when they were introduced in the starting lineup, but when the teams came out for the opening tip, there wasn't anything too unusual in terms of pregame greetings. In fact, Griffin and Bradley were hit with simultaneous technical fouls in the first quarter after battling for rebounding position.

After the game, Griffin headed straight toward the locker room and did not stick around to commiserate on the court.

BIG MEN

Andre Drummond of the Pistons and DeAndre Jordan of the Clippers came into the game ranked 1-2 in the NBA in rebounding. They matched each other with 17 rebounds apiece.

TIP-INS

Clippers: G Milos Teodosic (right foot) missed the game. ... Los Angeles has won 11 of its last 15.

Pistons: Jameer Nelson and James Ennis, who were acquired in trades Thursday, did not play. Ennis was not able to make it to Detroit because of snowy weather in Michigan.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Pistons: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball