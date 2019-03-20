Grizzlies' Bradley to miss at least a week with bruised shin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Avery Bradley will miss at least a week because of a bruised shin.

The Grizzlies announced Wednesday that the condition of Bradley's shin was revealed after their 135-128 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Bradley had collected 21 points and five assists in that game.

The Grizzlies said Bradley will be evaluated again in a week.

Bradley came to the Grizzlies at the trade deadline last month in a deal that sent guard Garrett Temple and forward JaMychal Green to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 28-year-old has averaged 16.1 points and 4 assists in 14 games with the Grizzlies.

