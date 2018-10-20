MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green has undergone surgery after breaking his jaw during a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

The Grizzlies announced Saturday that Green broke his jaw while taking an elbow to the face during the third quarter of the 131-117 triumph .

Grizzlies officials said the 6-foot-9 forward had surgery Saturday morning. No additional information was provided.

The 28-year-old Green averaged 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 28 minutes last season. He has averaged 7.5 points and 6 rebounds in the first two games this season.

