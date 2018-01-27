Grizzlies shut down Conley for the season

Mike Conley's season is officially over.

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Saturday that the point guard will undergo surgery for a small bone protrusion on his left heel and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Conley, 30, is expected to be healthy for training camp in the fall.

A native of Fayetteville, AR, Conley has appeared in only 12 games for the Grizzlies this season and none since November 13. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.1 minutes a night.

The team also had medical updates on Chandler Parsons, JaMychal Green and James Ennis III.

Parsons, 29, remains day-to-day with soreness in his right knee. The team says an illness slowed down the forward's rehab.

Green (ankle) and Ennis (calf) are both expected back next week.