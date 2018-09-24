New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has confirmed a report that he nixed a deal to send him to the Detroit Lions during the week of April's NFL Draft.

"Yeah, it happened," Gronkowski told reporters following the Patriots 26-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday, per Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal. "Brady's my quarterback. ... I wasn't going anywhere without Brady."

The 29-year-old Gronkowski recorded just four catches for 51 yards in Sunday's game.

Gronkowski wasn't too enamored with the idea of leaving for the Lions even with his defensive coordinator Matt Patricia heading to the Motor City as the team's new head coach. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that tight end threatened to retire upon learning of the talks and did not return any of the Lions' calls.

The five-time Pro Bowler met with the Pats and the two sides agreed to a plan that would allow Gronkowski to continue to play for the team and talks with the Lions were dropped.

Through two games this season, Gronkowski has 13 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.