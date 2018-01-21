The Patriots say Rob Gronkowski will not return to the game.

Gronkowski went to the locker room after he was blind-sided by Jaguars safety Barry Church on a downfield pass route. Church was called for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Gronkowski seemed woozy on his feet.

The team said he had a head injury and announced early in the fourth quarter that he would not return.

Gronkowski has only played 16 games in a season once in his career. He had season-ending back surgery last year and missed the final eight games of the regular-season and all of the Patriots' run to their fifth Super Bowl title.