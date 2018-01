Fournette rumbles in to give Jags a 14-3 lead over Pats

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is questionable to return versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game after suffering a head injury, the team announced.

Gronkowski was injured late in the second quarter after taking a hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church.

The tight end has just one catch for 21 yards in the game.