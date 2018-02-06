The home of New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski was broken into while the tight end was playing in Super Bowl LII.

Foxborough PD confirmed to TMZ Sports that an investigation is being conducted at Gronkowski's Boston estate.

According to TMZ Sports, Gronkowski phoned police after returning home from Minnesota on Monday.

"Out of respect for the homeowner's privacy and because this remains a very active and dynamic criminal investigation, the police are not releasing any information about items stolen or possible suspects as this case moves forward," Foxborough PD said in a statement.

"We will have no further comment on the case until the case is solved."

Gronkowski, 28, had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

He said after the game he would weigh his future in football during the off-season.