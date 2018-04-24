Brady's agent expects him to play in 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced on Instagram Tuesday he'll be back next year with the team.

There had been speculation all off-season that Gronkowski would retire after the 28-year-old said after the team's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that he would have to weigh his future.

Speculation grew when Gronkowski skipped the start of the team's off-season workouts earlier this month but the four-time All Pro said he's been working out and feels great.

Gronkowski finished with 69 receptions for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games for the Patriots last season.

In eight seasons, all with the Patriots, Gronkowski has 474 receptions for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns.