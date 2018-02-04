New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said after his team's 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII he will weigh his future in the coming weeks.

When asked if he was considering retirement, the New England Patriots star tight end was non-committal about returning to the team next season.

“I don’t know how you heard that, but I’m definitely going to look at my future for sure,” Gronkowski told reporters post-game. “I’m going to sit down the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

Gronkowski had a solid performance in the Super Bowl, coming off a concussion in the Patriots' AFC Championship win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He finished with nine receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The 28-year-old has played eight season in the NFL, all with the Patriots. He has 474 receptions for 7,179 yards and 76 touchdowns.