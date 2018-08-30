The Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect is heading to the Arizona Fall League following his triple-A season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named to the Surprise Saguaros roster on Thursday along with former double-A teammates Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

They'll be managed by Stubby Clapp of Windsor, Ont., who earlier this week was named the Pacific Coast League manager of the year for a second straight season at the helm of the Memphis Redbirds, the triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blue Jays pitching prospects Zach Jackson, Jackson McClelland and Shawn Morimando also are on the Saguaros roster, as is Charles Leblanc of Laval, Que., an infielder in the Texas Rangers organization.

Guerrero, the 19-year-old third baseman and son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, was batting .333 with five homers and 14 runs batted in through 26 games at triple-A this season.

He began the year at double-A New Hampshire, batting .402 in 61 games despite missing a month of the season with a left knee injury.

Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitching prospect Daniel Procopio of Toronto and Detroit Tigers infield prospect Daniel Pinero, also of Toronto, are both on the Mesa Solar Sox team. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Curtis Taylor of Port Coquitlam, B.C., made the Peoria Javelins while Houston Astros infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez of Longueuil, Que., will play for the Scottsdale Scorpions.