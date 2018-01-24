Cooperstown is going to have to make room for four more.

Vladimir Guerrero, Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Trevor Hoffman all received the nod into the Baseball Hall of Fame Wednesday evening as voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Guerrero played 16 seasons and spent the first eight of his career with the Montreal Expos, before playing six with the Angels and one each with the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. In 2004, Guerrero hit 39 homers with 126 RBIs and a .337 batting average on his way to the American League MVP award. He finished his career with 449 homers and 1496 RBIs. He ended with a .318 average and a .379 on-base percentage after his final MLB season in 2011.

Jones, who played his entire 19-year career with the Atlanta Braves, will be inducted into the Hall in his first year of eligibility. He hit 468 home runs to go along with a .303 career average and .401 on-base percentage. He last played in 2012, earning an All-Star appearance for the final two years of his career.

Thome, also earning the nod in his first year of eligibility, played 22 seasons for a combined six Major League teams. His 612 home runs sit eighth on the all-time list. He has a career on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .554.

After missing out by five votes last year, Hoffman was named to the Hall on his third ballot. The closer sits second on the all-time saves list with 601, 51 behind Mariano Rivera’s total of 652. In 18 seasons for the San Diego Padres, Florida Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers, Hoffman had a career ERA of 2.87.

Canadian Larry Walker was left out of the Hall in his eighth year of eligibility with 34.1 per cent of the vote, meaning next year will be his second-last chance to be voted in by the BBWAA. Over 17 big league seasons with the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, Walker has a career batting average of .313 and 383 homers while winning the National League MVP in 1997. He is the Rockies’ franchise leader in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

Continuing with the trend of the last several years, support once again went up for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens. After each received about 54 per cent of the vote last year, support increased to 56.4 per cent for Bonds and 57.3 for Clemens. They each have four more years of eligibility.

The four will be inducted on Sunday July 29 at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.